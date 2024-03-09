BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU) Stock Price Down 3.1%

BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$19.00 and last traded at C$19.07. Approximately 827,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 966,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.67.

BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.76.

