BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

