BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93.
BHP Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
