Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 2,546,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,793,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Bidstack Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Bidstack Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as game advertising and monetization platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides AdConsole, an analytics and reporting service, which delivers real-time insights and data to company's partners. The company also offers native-in game advertising; content security and assurance across platform advertise; and engages in provision of computer programming activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bidstack Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bidstack Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.