Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

BIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $343.76 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $501.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.48 and its 200 day moving average is $329.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

