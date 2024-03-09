BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $3.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

