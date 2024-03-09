BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOKF opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

