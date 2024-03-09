Brokerages Set Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target at $5.31

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIGL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,427,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 455,601 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 491.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 204,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,953,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 85,467 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 35,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.96. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

