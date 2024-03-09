Brokerages Set Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC) Target Price at C$20.79

Shares of Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Softchoice from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Softchoice from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Softchoice Price Performance

About Softchoice

SFTC stock opened at C$21.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.64. Softchoice has a fifty-two week low of C$14.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.46.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

