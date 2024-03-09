Brokerages Set Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Price Target at $53.67

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $284,440.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $284,440.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,389.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,800.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $56.48.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

