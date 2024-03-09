Brokers Set Expectations for CECO Environmental Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CECO)

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CECO Environmental Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $769.84 million, a PE ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

