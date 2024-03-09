Brokers Set Expectations for L.B. Foster’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

FSTR stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $258.05 million, a P/E ratio of 179.17 and a beta of 0.77.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

