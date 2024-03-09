Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

BRO opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $86.53.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

