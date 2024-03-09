Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.69.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BURL opened at $216.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $227.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

