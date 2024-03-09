California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.81 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $104.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

