California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.87 and a 12 month high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,506 shares of company stock worth $5,839,788. 39.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

