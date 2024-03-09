California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lantheus by 21.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Further Reading

