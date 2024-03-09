California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Natera were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Natera by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Natera by 186.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $93.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $90,834.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 463,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,962,370.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $90,834.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 463,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,962,370.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $164,807.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 905,134 shares of company stock valued at $56,638,115 over the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

