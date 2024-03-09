California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 539,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,816 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $50,728,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $38,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,301,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,471.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,108,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,208 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

