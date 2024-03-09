California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after buying an additional 81,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 242.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 97.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 90,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 44,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 162.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after buying an additional 330,567 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 0.83. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $70.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.