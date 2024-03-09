California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,559 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

