California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,723 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,723 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $234,969.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

