California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,929 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,085 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SM Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SM opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

