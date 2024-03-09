California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,728 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,728 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chemours were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,494,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 229,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.31%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

