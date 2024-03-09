California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Affirm were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Affirm alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Affirm by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Affirm

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.