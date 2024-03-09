California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

CWT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.41 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $93,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,614,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,175,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,936,000 after buying an additional 479,457 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2,396.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after buying an additional 440,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after buying an additional 292,111 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

