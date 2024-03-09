Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Free Report) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.50. 363,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 442% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 8.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

