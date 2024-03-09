CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CarParts.com Trading Down 22.7 %

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $1.94 on Thursday. CarParts.com has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.03.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com

About CarParts.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 631,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,375,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 240,792 shares during the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,725,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 383,426 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after buying an additional 1,888,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

