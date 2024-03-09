CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
CarParts.com Trading Down 22.7 %
NASDAQ PRTS opened at $1.94 on Thursday. CarParts.com has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.03.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com
About CarParts.com
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CarParts.com
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.