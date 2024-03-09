Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Carriage Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

CSV stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $387.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $42,616.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $42,616.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $90,143.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,129,809 shares in the company, valued at $28,900,514.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,872 shares of company stock valued at $201,366. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

