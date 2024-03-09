Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.29.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

