Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.
Cebu Air, Inc, an airline, provides international and domestic air transportation services. The company offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. It also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.
