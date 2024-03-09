CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CECO. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Laurie Siegel bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at $157,092.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $4,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $5,201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $2,363,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $306,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

