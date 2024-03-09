CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
CEL-SCI Stock Performance
Shares of CVM stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.
