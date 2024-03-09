CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

Shares of CVM stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI

About CEL-SCI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter valued at $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 389,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 274,854 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 564.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 247,128 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 353.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

