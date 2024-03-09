Charles R. Jr. Corbin Sells 38,557 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of HGV opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.02.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
HGV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.
