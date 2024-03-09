China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

China Vanke Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

About China Vanke

(Get Free Report)

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.