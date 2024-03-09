Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI) Trading 8.8% Higher

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:MERI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.21). Approximately 2,932,196 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.03).
Chrysalis Investments Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 174.
About Chrysalis Investments
Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
