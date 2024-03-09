Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.04. 308,756 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4033 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

