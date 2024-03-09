Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Shares Up 0.8%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.50 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.82). 2,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.82).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £298.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.00.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

