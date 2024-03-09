Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $4.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Community Health Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CYH opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.