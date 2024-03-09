CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Benchmark

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $471.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in CompoSecure by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,768,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 728,424 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 72.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 342,335 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 370.5% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 296,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

