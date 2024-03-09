Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $109,000 Investment in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Get Alight alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,956,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth $1,148,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alight by 23.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 317,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alight by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of Alight stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALIT. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALIT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alight

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.