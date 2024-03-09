Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $61,069,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $25,930,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $15,354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $15,348,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $11,420,000.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 1.3 %

LLYVK opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 3,896,656 shares of company stock worth $117,253,200 in the last ninety days.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

