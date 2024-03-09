Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $61,069,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $25,930,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $15,354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $15,348,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $11,420,000.
Liberty Live Group Trading Down 1.3 %
LLYVK opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $41.34.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
