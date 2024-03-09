ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 323 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 323 ($4.10) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($3.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.17 ($3.90).
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
