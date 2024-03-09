ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 323 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 323 ($4.10) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($3.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.17 ($3.90).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Stock Up 3.8 %

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 286 ($3.63) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 230. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,533.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 195.10 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.80 ($3.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59.

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.