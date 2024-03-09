CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $304,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. On February 25, 2024, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

