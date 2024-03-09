CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $233.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.87 and its 200-day moving average is $220.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.07. CorVel has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $265.14.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.82, for a total transaction of $74,292.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,459.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CorVel news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $793,204.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.82, for a total transaction of $74,292.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,459.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,343 shares of company stock worth $4,027,474 in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CorVel by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

