Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Sells $381,000.00 in Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.83. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Coty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COTY. TD Cowen upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COTY

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.