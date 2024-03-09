Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Couchbase Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BASE opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $305,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

