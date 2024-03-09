Crane (NYSE:CR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of CR stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $134.01.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after buying an additional 3,959,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,282,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crane by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after buying an additional 1,285,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Crane by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after buying an additional 1,048,595 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Crane by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,095,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,567,000 after buying an additional 79,710 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

