CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CBAY. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Lifesci Capital cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $32.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $472,719.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,668,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,073,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

