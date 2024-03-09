Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Up 5.6%

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 8,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 28,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$12.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative net margin of 254.02% and a negative return on equity of 3,950.54%. The firm had revenue of C$0.11 million for the quarter.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

