DA Davidson Comments on Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

DCOM stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $30.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 22,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,459,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,244,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 27,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $622,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

